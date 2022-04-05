A CHARITY has continued its great work in keeping the community safe by announcing the installation of a new unit.
Members of Clacton Lions Club handed over its third defibrillator unit that will be found outside the Kingscliff Hotel in Holland-on-Sea.
Andy Baker, Tendring councillor said: “I would like to thank both Clacton Lions Club for raising the money for this unit and the Kingscliff Hotel for agreeing to it being placed on its outside wall.
“I am very keen to have more defibrillators placed in the Eastcliff ward.”
The unit has been registered on The Circuit, which is the national defibrillator network.
Each of the 14 ambulance services across the UK have their own defibrillator database for their area, the circuit brings this information together into one database.
Clacton Lions Club has provided two more defibrillator units in the past outside the Tom Peppers bar in Pier Avenue and outside Community Voluntary Services Tendring in Rosemary Road.
The unit at Tom Peppers was used twice last year showing the importance of these lifesaving equipment.
For more information on the work Clacton Lions Club is doing across Tendring visit clactonlions.org.uk.
