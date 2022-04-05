THE UK’s largest holiday park operator has announced a cash injection of more than £4.2 million into its Essex parks as part of its biggest ever investment programme.

Parkdean Resorts operates five parks in Essex including Highfield Grange, Valley Farm and Weeley Bridge near Clacton.

The park operator also runs Naze Marine in Walton and Cooper’s Beach on Mersea Island, these locations welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in 2021.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “This investment is great news for Essex.

“By investing in our parks we’re not only improving the guest experience, we’re also ensuring that holidaymakers keep coming back year after year, spending money in local shops, attractions, pubs and restaurants, and supporting the communities that rely so heavily on tourism."

A family enjoying the Parkdean Resorts arts and crafts den

Parkdean is spending £140 million nationwide, and the investment in Essex will go towards new accommodation, and installing park-wide Wi-Fi capability, which will further improve the guest experience in 2022.

As part of the multi-million-pound investment, Naze Marine Holiday Park will become one of Parkdean’s ‘Parks of the Future’.

The holiday park in Walton will benefit from several exciting new activities including bungee trampolines, pirate crazy golf and laser tag.

Naze Marine will also have upgraded facilities such as a scoops ice cream parlour, outdoor canopy for al fresco dining, an adventure playground, new sports dome and new accommodation.

There are also two brand new caravans at Coopers Beach, and 31 upgraded caravans are being introduced to replace existing fleet across the county.

The Naze Marine holiday park

Mr Richards added: “Last year was huge for staycations, and our teams will continue to go above and beyond to deliver phenomenal service to our guests, making sure that 2022 is even better.”

Nationwide, the £140 million investment includes over 850 new caravans and lodges, new developments at 16 parks, and hundreds of refreshed and upgraded chalets and lodges with a brand new look.

Parkdean has also spent £6 million on connectivity projects, meaning that employee Wi-Fi has now been installed at 65 parks, with direct-to-van Wi-Fi to be available in 50 parks by the end of the year.

For more information on Parkdean Resorts visit parkdeanresorts.co.uk.