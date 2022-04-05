A LAW-FIRM has opened an office that will service the Tendring region from its location in the town centre.
The new Fisher Jones Greenwood office can be found in Connaught Avenue, Frinton.
The announcement is the latest development for the firm, which has over 170 lawyers and support staff, seven offices and a portfolio of clients that ranges from individuals to multi-national corporations.
Fisher Jones Greenwood chief operating officer Paula Cameron said: “I am delighted to say the office is now open for business.
“As we embark on a period of growth for the firm, we are committed to building on our success and have bold plans for the future, beginning with the new office in Frinton.”
The Frinton office will be home to range of experienced lawyers with strong connections to the community.
One such person is Pauline Hodgson, who joins Fisher Jones Greenwood as an associate solicitor qualified in 2014, and brings with her over 12 years’ experience practicing law, predominantly dealing with property law.
Pauline said “It’s a great time to join the team at Fisher Jones Greenwood LLP.
“With so much opportunity in the Tendring and surrounding areas, I’m looking forward to working with everyone, from individuals and families to estate agents and independent financial advisers."
The new office is open from 9am to 5pm on from Monday to Friday, for more information call the law firm on 01255 514 100.
