CONTRACTORS have been appointed for a multi-million pound commercial workspace development in Jaywick
TJ Evers will carry out the £4.4million scheme on land off Lotus Way with work starting from April 25.
The former Sunspot arcade site will house 25 affordable business units, a ten-pitch covered market, training room, café, public toilets and community garden.
Mervyn Denney, from TJ Evers, said: “This scheme will have such an impact on the community and we cannot wait to get started and produce a high-quality development in this area,” they said.
“We will be working hard to minimise disruption to people during the 40 weeks of building.”
Hoardings, decorated with contributions from the Jaywick Local History Society and Writers’ Club, will be installed in the coming weeks.
Mary Newton, Tendring Council's cabinet member for business, added: “This scheme will benefit so many people locally – whether they set-up a business in a unit, use the market, enjoy the café, or simply spend time in the community garden.
“I’m pleased to welcome TJ Evers on board, and look forward to seeing work starting soon on this key project for ourselves and our partners.”
People interesting in helping with the maintenance of the community garden should email openspaceenquiries@tendringdc.gov.uk.
