A SERIES of free business support packages, helping firms with topics such as finance, low carbon and digital skills, has gone live in mid and North Essex.

The programmes, funded by the North Essex Economic Board, are designed to help local small and medium-sized enterprises grow.

Tom Cunningham, Essex County councillor and North Essex Economic Board chairman, encouraged businesses from across the area to access the support.

He said: “If you own or run a small or medium-sized business in mid or North Essex then this support is here to help you.

“There is a programme for everyone, whether you need help with finances, growing your business, or upping your digital skills – or even if you’re looking for support we’re not funding with the navigation offer.

“Firms like these are the cornerstone of our regional economy, which is why we are playing our part to help them.”

The North Essex Economic Board is a partnership of Tendring and Uttlesford District, Braintree, Maldon, Colchester Borough, Chelmsford City and Essex County councils working together to drive forward economic growth.

The fully-funded support programmes on offer to businesses, provided by Colbea, Let’s Do Business and BEST Growth Hub include business support navigation, introduction to finance, low carbon support among others.

Mr Cunningham added: “This support, worth more than £600,000 in total, is fully-funded and will allow your business to grow – can you afford to not take this opportunity?”