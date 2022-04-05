PARENTS have been urged to get their children vaccinated against Covid-19 as a new jab rollout launched.

Youngsters aged between five and 11 can now receive a low-dose of the vaccine which is already widely used in other countries.

It comes as officials reveal 252 people tested positive for the virus in Colchester on Friday, and one more death was recorded.

There were 192 more cases confirmed in Tendring on the same day, but the figures were released as free tests ended for most people in England.

Children at greater risk of serious illness if they catch Covid will need two doses of the vaccine, eight weeks apart, while all other children will be offered two doses of the vaccine, 12 weeks apart.

Up until Friday, vaccinations for this age group had been limited to children who are clinically vulnerable or who have suppressed immune systems as a result of an underlying health condition.

Health leaders say the extension of eligibility is important in order to encourage immunity and increase protection against any future waves of Covid.

Elizabeth Moloney is leading the roll-out of the vaccination programme across Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care System patch.

She said: “The vaccination will help protect your child against the virus, and I urge parents to consider how taking up this offer will give long-lasting defence against serious complications of the virus.

“By extending the rollout to all five to 11-year-olds, we are in line with many other countries such as France, Germany and the USA which have been offering vaccination to this age group for several months.

“We know the vaccine is safe and effective, but I urge anyone with concerns or questions to contact our helpline on 0344 257 3961.

“By speaking with a healthcare professional, we’ll be able to answer your questions with trusted facts and accurate information.

“We urge you not to seek those answers from unverified internet sources, as they are often dangerously inaccurate.

“Our children are the most precious things in our lives, so please consider the benefits of vaccination.”