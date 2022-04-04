Drivers in and around Tendring will have six National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start this week:
• A120, from 8am April 5 to 5pm April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey Roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
• A120, from 9am April 7 to 4pm April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Ramsey Roundabout to Parkeston Roundabout two-way traffic signals due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway.
• A12, from 9am April 8 to 5.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, between, junction 29 and Birchwood Road/Park Lane. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.
• A120, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, junction with Harwich Road. Works under traffic signals for pole test works on behalf of BT.
• A120, from 8am to 5pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey Roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of MLP traffic.
• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, 50m west of, junction with Primrose Hill. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Affinity Water.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here