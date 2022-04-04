Parents have been issued a “do not eat” warning for their children after the UK Food Standards agency said Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs do to the possible presence of salmonella.

The FSA said the eggs have a “potential link to a salmonella outbreak” with 57 cases already identified.

Just over three quarters of the cases are children aged five or younger.

Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella.



If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund.



Read more: https://t.co/DKq1817qze https://t.co/wd2yNtOtac pic.twitter.com/j5ZmHUZZPP — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) April 4, 2022

Symptoms of Salmonella

Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

Ferrero Kinder Surprise chocolate egg recall welcomed by authorities

Ferrero, who make the popular children’s treat, is taking the precautionary action of recalling selected batches of Kinder Surprise because they might be contaminated with salmonella. Only Kinder Surprise products manufactured in Belgium are affected.

Tina Potter, FSA head of incidents, said: "We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert. It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

"The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak. We are also working closely with UK and international partners including UKHSA and Food Standards Scotland.”

Product details of Kinder Surprise chocolate egg recall

Kinder Surprise

Pack size: 20g and 20g x 3

Best before: All dates between 11 July 2022 and 7 October 2022

What to do if you are affected

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.