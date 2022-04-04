ORGANISERS are calling for entries for this year's open gardens event in Walton.
Walton biennial open gardens event will return on June 18 and 19.
Organisers are now looking for gardeners to take part by opening their garden to the public.
Greg Lashmar, organiser, said: "This biennial community event is organised for the benefit of Walton in Bloom, a small group of volunteers that do their best to provide spring and summer flowers and public seating throughout the town of Walton.
"It costs nothing to take part, it’s not a competition, there is no prize or award.
"If you are unfamiliar with the concept, a group of private gardens will be open to the public over the weekend.
"Visitors buy a single ticket which enables them to view all of the gardens taking part.
"We are looking for all types of gardens - large or small, front or back, formal, informal or quirky - we really do not mind.
"Please don’t assume your garden isn’t up to scratch - we make no judgement.
"All we ask is that you open your garden for at least one day, perhaps sell tickets and enjoy yourself."
Anyone interested in taking part can telephone or email Greg on 07588 069040 or gregorylashmar@hotmail.co.uk.
