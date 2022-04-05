Welcome to the Mindful Dictionary. Every other week I shall be sharing with you the world of mindfulness and the hints and tips I've learned along the way through my own journey.

This week I want to talk with you about Appreciation. Appreciation by definition is ‘having a full understanding of a situation.’ If we are all to go by what Google says then I think maybe we will never know anything at all!

Within mindfulness and for me personally, the art of appreciation is to notice the absence of something and appreciate what it has left behind for you. What that is, is up to you to decide. This is not always easy and by no means is this something I am always able to do in certain situations. It also requires some patience, as often hindsight plays its part in the long run.

A good example is a job interview that you weren't successful in. You are allowed to feel sad, disappointed, envious and many other feelings. But first let's look at the situation and appreciate it. You got there, you got the interview, you had your voice heard and it's their loss.

So you go, you go and find somewhere that not only hears your voice but listens to it. The gap left behind opens up the opportunity for something even more special. The gap that is left is something to appreciate and be grateful for. The universe told you on that day, ‘you deserve better, you deserve more - use this time I have given to you wisely.’

So, you use the time wisely to appreciate the skills and attributes you have, and apply them. Those attributes you have acquired all on your own. That alone should be appreciated, moreover celebrated! You work to find yourself what you know you deserve, because you can appreciate what you already are.

Appreciation can be used in all areas of your life, it is a weapon of positivity that you can use against any negativity that tries to come your way. Words that get you down, bad days or even weeks!

I have often, as many people do, struggled with body image. I had placed value on myself day to day on how I looked. For me it wasn't healthy and I wasn't really looking after the body I was so concerned about. It was then I started to realise the damage I had done and I realised how strong my body was.

I started to look at my body in awe for all she does for me. Not in frustration of what I wanted her to look like. The absence of what I wanted her to be, revealed how incredible she really is. She heals me, warms me, protects my soul and warns me against dangers, she can dance, run, hug, laugh and cry. She is amazing and she is me. I began to truly appreciate the body I am in and after years of struggle I am able to consider myself lucky to have her.