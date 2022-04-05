Drivers across north and mid Essex will have a number of National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

A number of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A120, from 8pm April 1 to 5.30am April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Marks Farm Roundabout and Falstead Slip. Works under lane closure for litter picking works on behalf of Capital traffic.

• A120, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 northbound, between Galleys Corner Roundabout and Marks Farm Roundabout. Works under lane closure for resurfacing works on behalf of Essex County Council.

• A120, from 8pm March 21 to 6am April 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Galleys Corner roundabout and Marks Farm roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A12, from 9pm February 21 to 6am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A120 westbound, Galley's Corner Roundabout to Great Dunmow West - carriageway closure due to carriageway Reconstruction/Renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A12, from 9pm March 23 to 5am April 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 33 to junction 11 - mobile lane closures for drainage on behalf of Ringway.

• A12, from 9pm March 21 to 5am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, Boreham, junction 19 to Marks Tey, junction 25 - Lane closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• A12, from 9pm March 28 to 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 30 to junction 25 - Lane closure for barrier/Fence Safety Repairs on behalf of H.W Martin.

And a further ten closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A120, from 8pm April 4 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Bradwell, Multiway signals for drainage on behalf of Highways England.

• A12, from 9pm April 5 to 5am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, junction 19 to junction 21 diversion route due to construction - bridge/structure works on behalf of Graham Construction.

• A12, from 9pm April 7 to 5am April 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A12 northbound, junction 19 - carriageway closure for Construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Graham.

• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 Galleys Corner roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Triplex TM.

• A120, from 8am April 5 to 5pm April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey Roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A120, from 9am April 7 to 4pm April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, Ramsey Roundabout to Parkeston Roundabout two-way traffic signals due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway.

• A12, from 9am April 8 to 5.30pm April 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A12 northbound and southbound, between, junction 29 and Birchwood Road/Park Lane. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of Essex Highways.

• A120, from 9.30am to 3pm on April 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, junction with Harwich Road. Works under traffic signals for pole test works on behalf of BT.

• A120, from 8am to 5pm on April 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, between Horsley Cross roundabout and Ramsey Roundabout. Diversion route for local authority works on behalf of MLP traffic.

• A120, from 8pm April 11 to 6am April 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A120 eastbound and westbound, 50m west of, junction with Primrose Hill. Works under traffic signals for maintenance works on behalf of Affinity Water.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.