A RAPIST who told his child victim no-one would believe her if she tried to seek help has been convicted after a trial.

Carl Doe, 39, faced a jury across a week-long trial at Chelmsford Crown Court after he was accused of raping a schoolgirl, who was aged under 16.

During the trial, the court heard the defendant's actions had driven the young girl to begin self-harming as she didn’t know how to cope with the abuse which was happening to her.

Doe was later arrested by police officers in the early hours of October 7, 2020.

A trial took place at Chelmsford Crown Court

Diana Wilson, prosecuting, told the court Doe was arrested after his young accuser told what had been happening to her after confiding in a close friend.

She then phoned Childline and reported the offences to the police, whose officers descended on Doe’s property, in Croft Road, Clacton, soon after.

“The defendant said to her things like ‘if you say anything no-one will believe you’, which effectively stopped her from saying anything,” Mrs Wilson told the court.

In a video of the police interview with the victim, which was played to the jury, she said she would “freeze” and told: “When it happened, I didn’t know how to move or react, I’d just kind of stayed”.

Doe was convicted of sexual assault, assault by penetration, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and rape of a child.

He was cleared of three counts of rape and counts of assault by penetration and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Judge Mary Loram said Doe is “inevitably facing a significant period of imprisonment”.

She thanked the jury for their service and said: “This has been an extremely serious case.

“I have no doubt at all a difficult one for you to try, so we are all incredibly grateful for the keen attention you have paid to it.”

Doe was remanded in custody.

He is now due to be sentenced for his crimes on April 28.