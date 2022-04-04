CLUB members were greeted by a famous face when they attended its annual dinner.

Frinton Cricket Club welcomed ex-England international slow arm spinner Phil Tufnell to speak on the night accompanied by comedian Bob the Cat Bevan.

Russ Everson, trustee of Frinton Cricket Club said: “The night was a roaring success, Phil and Bob were very entertaining.

“Phil mixed in well with our members and made a point of taking photos with everyone, he told some very interesting cricket stories as well.”

The event took place at Frinton Golf Club to ensure the venue was large enough for anticipant cricket fans.

Mr Tufnell spoke about his time on The Question of Sport as well as his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Frinton Cricket Club has hosted a few stars at past dinners including David Gower in November 2021 and Sir Alastair Cook before that.

Russ added: “We set the benchmark quite high in terms of the guests we pull as we want to make sure everyone enjoys themselves.

“The event also functions as a fundraiser for the club, we had an auction and a heads and tails raffle as well.”

Mr Tufnell fondly recalled visiting Frinton and Walton as a child and Russ adds he has made a new friend in Frinton Cricket Club.