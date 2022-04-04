A COMMUNITY centre hosted its first craft and gifts fair and already has its sight set on the next one.

The Columbine Centre in Walton hosted the event in which more than 30 stall holders offered cakes, hot food, gifts, art, pottery and more.

The carnival queen and junior princess spent their day at the fair interacting with children, having photos taken and judging the Easter bonnet competition.

Lindsey Jacobs, the event organiser and said: “This was our first event and we have taken onboard what we can do better next time, but overall it was an amazing success with our community coming together and all having a wonderful day.

“The bar area was full with tea, cakes and laughter, the cars were backing up near the main road to come in.”

Businesses supported the event and the overall main prize for the Easter bonnet competition was donated by Tailor-Made Hot Tube Hire.

Chloe, in the under-fives category, won an amazing hot tub package for the weekend, her mum plans to celebrate this prize on Chloe’s fifth birthday.

At 11am, attendees diverted their attention to Lisa Armstrong and the Walton Feel Good Choir for some entertainment, this year the choir are raising awareness for the Robin Cancer Trust.

Lindsey added: “We were also very honoured to have the Easter Bunny take some time out of their busy schedule to visit along with their friends- Goofy, Chase, Elmo and Stitch.

"A gentleman approached me and said the highlight of the day was in the car park.

“He said a young girl got out of her car with her family and she was holding a Stitch teddy.

“It was timed so well worked because Stich at that very moment came out of the Columbine.”

The next free event will be on Saturday, May 21, in which Pauline’s Pink Flamingos will attend.

For more information visit trulyscrumptious.uk/events.