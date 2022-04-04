Popular country act The Shires will be joining superstar Tom Jones for an open air concert in Essex this summer.

The duo, the UK’s best-selling country act of all time, have been announced as special guests for Tom Jones at his outdoor concert in the grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens.

It is part of this summer’s Heritage Live concert series.

The show will take place on Sunday August 14, set to the stunning backdrop of one of England’s grandest mansions in the heart of the stunning Essex countryside.

The duo, compromised of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earls, shot to fame nearly ten years ago finding success on both sides of the Atlantic.

The duo have won multiple awards, headlined the Acoustic stage at Glastonbury, have achieved four No.1 albums.

Celebrating ten years as a band with their new album ’10 Year Plan’ and lead single ‘I See Stars’, they’re still wowing audiences with their disinvite country pop sounds.

With a career spanning more 50 years, Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his hits such as It’s Not Unusual, Kiss, Delilah, What’s New Pussycat, I’ll Never Fall In Love Again, Sex Bomb, and many more.

As well as sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to gain critical acclaim, including the release of his most recent number one album, last year’s Surrounded By Time.

The album, the latest in his series of collaborations with producer Ethan Johns, again saw Sir Tom delve further into his love of blues and soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, the Waterboys, Cat Stevens and more.

A career full of highlights includes being knighted by the Queen in 2006, receiving Brit Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man of the Year, and the prestigious UK Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets are now on sale via Ticketmaster.