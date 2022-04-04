HUNDREDS of mighty mods pulled their stunning scooters into a seaside town as they concluded an annual ride in aid of charity.

The Clacton Ride Out, which relaunched eight years ago, took place on Sunday and saw roughly 200 scooterists travel from Chelmsford to Clacton.

The 41-mile journey passed through Colchester and onto the A120 and A133 before finishing up outside Tom Peppers, where band The Start performed for crowds.

Much to the delight of petrolheads in the town, the shiny and colourful scooters were also parked up in Pier Gap and along the seafront for onlookers to marvel at.

The popular event was arranged by the Chelmsford Scooter Club and raised more than £1,000 for the Bobby Moore Fund for Cancer Research UK.

The charity, launched in the legendary footballer’s memory following his death aged 51, dedicates itself to generating funding for pioneering bowel cancer research.

Del Ansell, from Clacton, is the former area representative for the Vespa Club of Britain and has taken part in hundreds of rides since the Sixties.

Speaking following the nostalgic celebration, he said: “Many thanks to all who made the ride a success and well done to everyone.

“All in all, a great time was had and a big thanks to all who made it possible – please ride safe and I hope to see you all next year.”

Photographer Cheryl Holland, from Clacton, also attended the event.

She said: "The rally is every year so it is permanently on my calendar - it is what I love, the scooters, the music, the style.

"I have memories of when I could wear the mohair skirts and Ben Sherman shirts - I would literally have a scooter in my lounge."