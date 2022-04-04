A SING along show is set to hit the town with classics covering five decades of historical music.
The Lillian Lace vintage sing along show will be a one-and-a-half-hour spectacle showcasing songs from the 1890s to the 1940s.
Lilly will implement her witty banter as she encourages the crowd to join her in singing famous songs.
Songs include ‘Don’t Dilly Dally’, ‘Any Ole Iron’, ‘Daisy Daisy, 'Knees Up Mother Brown' and more cockney music hall and war time favourites.
The show is in two acts and will have an interval for teas, coffees and cakes.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 23, at the Holland-on-Sea Public Hall.
For more information and to book your ticket visit bit.ly/3uLot0g.
