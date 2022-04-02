LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the upcoming local elections are a “very real chance for people of Colchester to send a loud message to the government”, as he visited the town today.

Mr Starmer came to Colchester town centre this morning, visiting the Three Wise Monkeys, Red Lion Book Store, and the Mercury Theatre.

He also took the chance to speak to residents and supporters about the upcoming local elections in May and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

All over the UK, many are feeling the financial struggles as VAT, energy prices and national insurance and others have increased.

Speaking to The Gazette, the Labour leader said that he wanted to meet the candidates running and speak to businesses and residents who might be struggling with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

He said: “I wanted to come to talk to local people and to businesses about the cost of living crisis, but also because we’ve got local elections here in Colchester, I wanted to meet the candidates and talk to voters.

“This is a very real chance for people in Colchester who are struggling particularly with cost of living crisis to send a loud message, a message the government can’t ignore, about their inadequate response to the cost of living crisis.

“I had a 76-year-old man who lives here in Colchester who said that because of the cost of living and the inadequate response of the government, he’s had to go back to work three days a week, that’s the human impact on people here in Colchester.”

Colchester Council has never been Labour-lead, and currently sits as a council with no overall control, and that is what they hope to change in May.

Mr Starmer says voting Labour into the council would “make a massive difference” and outlined some of the plans they have.

He said: “It would make a massive difference.

“We will be on dealing with anti-social behaviour, having teams out there, emergency funds for those that need it most, along with council housing to provide safe and secure homes for people in Colchester.”

Mr Starmer added he hopes that the candidates and message the Labour party is coming with will be enough to change the current balance in the council, however that the party still needs to “earn the votes.”

He said: “I have met our candidates this morning, they are an excellent group of people, from a wide-range of backgrounds, young and old, with real experience but rooted here in Colchester.

“I know we have to earn every vote, but we’ve got such a positive team and message, I hope that we can make some progress.”