Mental health accommodation services are set for a revamp as part of an initiative to help sufferers return to the community more independently.
The new model for mental health supported accommodation was unveiled by Richard Watson, the director of strategy and transformation, at a governing board meeting.
Key to the plan will be the North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group’s ability to commission accommodation – alongside Essex County Council – to those with mental health challenges.
Read more:
• Essex patients forced to wait two years for treatment
• How readers reacted to Colchester High Street car ban
• Tributes to Essex boy, 12, after death at school
Mr Watson added the improved mental health accommodation could also help reuce homelessness.
He said: “We know there’s a corollary between homelessness and mental health and emotional wellbeing needs.
“The model we’re talking about with intense support for those that need it will absolutely seek to address and ensure there’s more sustainable solutions for those at risk of homelessness with mental health challenges.”
He added the new system will supersede the current services in place, which are growing less effective.
“The new model leads to something more akin to intensive support to those who need it.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here