Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday April 1 in Essex?

A12

The only pre-planned works that will be taking place on the A12 on Friday is on the Northbound link road from the A138, which has a 24 hour closure in place for construction works until October 29.

There will be a few road closures on Essex motorways at the weekend

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the northbound carriageway will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

M25

From Junction 27 to 28 there will be carriageway and link road closures for resurfacing works, which will take place from 11pm to 6am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday April 2 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the West Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday April 3 in Essex?

Dartford Crossing

The Northbound carriageway on the East Tunnel will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm to 5am.