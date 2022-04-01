CLACTON Airshow is set for a "full throttle" return this summer – with hopes the magnificent Red Arrows will take to the skies for both days.
The popular airshow will return to the resort on August 25 and 26, having been canalled for the past two years.
It was axed in 2019 due to Covid-19 regulations and didn’t go ahead last year due to uncertainly over the lifting of restrictions.
A special anniversary fly-by of the coastline was held instead last year to mark Clacton’s 150th anniversary and included the Red Arrows.
But a full-scale two-day airshow is once again on the cards.
The breath-taking RAF Red Arrows display team has announced both days of the Clacton Airshow as part of its diary, although it is understood final contracts have not yet been signed.
Alex Porter, cabinet member for tourism at Tendring Council – which runs the airshow – said the Red Arrows is always a top act flight display.
“We are still in the process of negotiating with the Red Arrows about performing across both days of the Clacton Airshow, but the fact they have included us in their initial calendar for the year is very exciting news,” he said.
