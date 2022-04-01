A CHARITY that helps people with learning difficulties once they leave school is set to host its spring fair.
Sailship Training and Learning for Life, based in Fairclough Avenue, Clacton will have an easter egg hunt and the grand opening of its accessible pathway.
Liz Barritt, chief executive and trustee of Sailship detailed what would happen on the day.
She said: “First of all I’d like to thank Active Essex and the Colchester Catalysts Charity, it is because of them that all of this is possible.
“Peter Fitt, trustee for Colchester Catalysts charity will cut the ribbon which will open the pathway.
“After that we will walk six laps around the site equalling one mile, some people may only manage one lap but it’s a personal thing.
“You will be able to record your progress on a sheet and eventually complete your six laps for your golden mile whenever you want.”
Active Essex and Colchester Catalysts Charity granted Sailship £9,000 each, allowing the pathway to be constructed.
Liz founded the charity in 2014 whilst she was a special educational needs teacher at Shorefields School in Clacton.
The event will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 10am to 3pm with the ribbon cut happening at 12pm.
For more information on Sailship Training and Learning for Life visit bit.ly/3NJLr0O.
