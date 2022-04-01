New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Miss Margarita, in Manningtree, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.
And Butter, Cakes & Sweets, at the United Services Club, Barrack Lane, Harwich, was also given a score of five on March 9.
It means that of Tendring's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here