New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Miss Margarita, in Manningtree, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 22.

And Butter, Cakes & Sweets, at the United Services Club, Barrack Lane, Harwich, was also given a score of five on March 9.

It means that of Tendring's 222 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (81%) have ratings of five and just three have zero ratings.