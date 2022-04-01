The number of coronavirus cases in Tendring increased by 194 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 42,486 cases had been confirmed in Tendring when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 31 (Thursday), up from 42,292 on Wednesday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Tendring, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 28,833 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 31,485.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 74,416 over the period, to 21,147,425.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Tendring.

The dashboard shows 674 people had died in the area by March 31 (Thursday) – up from 673 on Wednesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on three the previous week.

They were among 16,539 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Tendring.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in Tendring have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 96,595 people had received a booster or third dose by March 30 (Wednesday) – 70% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 115,647 people (84%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 67% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.