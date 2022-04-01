The trust which runs hospitals in Colchester and north Essex is treating dozens of Covid patients, latest figures show.
The East Suffolk and North Essex Trust was caring for 267 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was up from 182 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than tripled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 79.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 204 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in East Suffolk and North Essex Trust in the week to March 27.
This was up from 191 in the previous seven days.
It comes as the number of coronavirus cases in Colchester increased by 223 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.
The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Colchester have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
In Tendring 194 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.
The latest figures show 114,251 people had received a booster or third dose by March 30 (Wednesday) – 63 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.
