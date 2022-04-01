A LARGE airline has launched flights between a popular holiday destination and an Essex aiport.
Tunisia’s flag carrier Tunisair has launched flights between Tunis and London Stansted.
The inaugural flight took off from the airport yesterday (March 31).
Tunisair will operate twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays using an Airbus A319 aircraft.
The route is Stansted's first scheduled service to and from the capital.
Flights depart Stansted at 5.55pm and arrive in Tunis at 8.55pm, while the return flight departs at 1.50pm and arrives at Stansted at 4.15pm.
Due to its long Mediterranean coastline, the capital is a popular destination for beach lovers.
Mats Sigurdson, MAG's airline development director, said: "New routes are always exciting developments and Tunisair's direct flight to Tunis offers even more choice to passengers.
"Tunisia offers something for everyone, whether it's a city break in the capital with its fascinating Roman archaeological sites or an all-inclusive break along the country’s famous Mediterranean coastline.
"We wish them much success with this new route from London Stansted."
Sofiene Ibn Abizid, Tunisair deputy managing director for the UK, said: "Tunisair is delighted to announce the launch of a new twice-weekly flight to Stansted, connecting Tunis with London, Cambridge, and the East of England.
"I’m sure our great value fares will prove popular with passengers, and we look forward to working with Stansted to make this new partnership a success."
