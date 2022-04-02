A DETECTIVE who helped to put away a dangerous thug who "gleefully" took part in a group attack on a total stranger told of how the victim's life has been changed forever.

Detective Sergeant Richard English, of Clacton CID, spoke out after violent offender Danny Blueyes, 43, was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday.

The thug was enlisted to take part in a ferocious revenge attack on a man over an allegation of theft.

His seriously injured victim was abandoned in a layby on the B1035 near Lawford in freezing temperatures on the evening of January 2 last year.

A passing motorist noticed him and stopped to come to his aid.

READ MORE: Thug bragged about using sledgehammer in brutal group revenge attack

The victim spent 21 days in hospital, having suffered fractures to his face and arm, broken ribs and a broken leg.

He now suffers from permanent disability and has said he has had “trouble adapting” and “struggled to cope” with life after the attack.

The court heard Blueyes had willingly joined the attack after his two co-defendants, Paul Joseph and Joseph Bennett, arrived at his house in Second Avenue, Walton, earlier that afternoon in a red van.

Witnesses said Blueyes exited the house with a sledgehammer, before clambering into the back of the van to join in the ongoing assault.

Danny Blueyes

During the attack, the victim was beaten with metal poles and dumbbells.

DS English, who led the investigation, said: "Blueyes gleefully took part in this attack simply because he could, and he has left the victim with emotional and physical scars for the rest of his life.

"Although Blueyes was not present at the layby where the victim was abandoned, he took part in the brutal and sustained beating, which has left the victim – who was a complete stranger to him – changed forever.

“He bragged about his actions to neighbours because he wanted to be seen as someone who was above the law, but justice has been served.

“I am glad that Judge Christopher Morgan saw Blueyes for the danger that he is, and declared him so, meaning that he must serve years behind bars before he is eligible for release.”

-

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.