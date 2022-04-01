A HERITAGE estate is set to play host to an Easter event inspired by the heart-warming rescue of an owl which fell from its nest.

St Osyth Priory will hold an Easter egg hunt on April 13 and 14 which will see families follow a bird-themed nature trail before collecting a delicious chocolate Easter egg.

Along the way participants will learn fascinating facts about the bird life on the stunning site, which has 16 listed buildings and numerous ancient monuments.

There will also be a chance for guests to paint and roll an egg down a hill, collect clues and egg stickers, and complete an Easter-themed activity sheet.

The event was inspired by Spud the owl who fell from his nest and endured weeks of care and lessons in hunting before being returning to the wild.

He had to be hand-reared by the estate manager Faye Barson and her team.

Laura Chesover, education manager said: “We didn’t even know if he could fly but he took off and we all thought that would be the last we’d see of him.

“So, it was quite a surprise when he turned up the next day to sit on top of the building where he’d been looked after – with some little owl friends for company.

“Having Spud with us made the team think about the birdlife we have on the and how we could engage children and families with the amazing habitat it offers.”

The Easter egg hunt costs £22.50 for a family ticket for two adults and two children. Tickets are available from eventbrite.co.uk/e/easter-egg-and-nature-trail.