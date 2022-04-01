A FUNDRAISER launched by the publisher of the Gazette in aid of a charity’s Ukraine response has exceeded £25,000 thanks to our generous readers.
Last month Newsquest kickstarted its #ThereWithUkraine campaign and pledged to donate 5pm from every paper sale to Red Cross’ Ukraine Humanitarian appeal.
Titles across the country have taken part in the initiative and our readers have not been shy in putting their hands in their pockets for what is an essential cause.
Following a £10,000 donation from Newsquest, the fundraiser has generated in excess of £25,000 which will now go towards support those impacted by the attack Ukraine.
READ MORE: #ThereWithUkraine: We're launching our Ukraine appeal - how you can help
A spokesman for Newsquest said: “Every penny counts - we’ve had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and any contribution, large or small, will make a big difference.
“Your donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.
“All of Newsquest’s titles across the UK are united in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine - please donate what you can via the link to our JustGiving page.
“As we are #ThereWithYou, we hope you will stand with us and be #ThereWithUkraine.”
To donate visit justgiving.com/fundraising/therewithukraine.
