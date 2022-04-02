JUST shy of five years ago David and Jessica Grocott’s life changed forever as they welcomed their son Angus into the world – but not for the reasons you might think.

For most, giving birth to a baby is a joyous, overwhelming, and happiness-filled experience, and in many, many ways it was for the Great Bentley couple as well.

But unlike other new parents, David and Jessica’s existence altered in an entirely different way, due to their son arriving with a complex condition.

Following a traumatic birth on the fast lane of the A120 on his way to Colchester Hospital, it was established Angus had quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

This means his co-ordination is severely hindered and he struggles with what many take for granted, such as eating, speaking or sitting-up by himself unaided.

Since then, David and Jessica have made it their mission to give the inspiring young fighter as good a life as any other child while exploring ways to better his abilities.

By constantly fundraising, due to the lack of therapy provision available through the NHS, the family has embarked on numerous trips to America for private care.

This includes visits to a paediatric neuro-disability clinic in Boston, and closer to home, Angus also undergoes physiotherapy treatments and speech sessions.

Most recently, he has acquired an eye-gaze machine which now enables him to construct sentences and gives a voice to his personality.

“It reveals in all its glory the wonderful, cheeky, intelligent, enquiring and funny lad we are working with,” said proud dad David.

“Our boy has so much to offer and we’ve been absolutely blown away with how much support we have had over the years and we could not be more grateful to everyone.

“We have raised a lot of money so far but unfortunately for Angus and children like him the need does not go away.

“He needs support this year and indeed every year to achieve all he can be and achieve his full potential.”

As David somewhat describes, Angus’ journey is very much an ultra-marathon, not a funrun around the local park, and it will therefore need to be constantly refuelled.

Despite operating with a massively reduced income, due to being a carer family, David and Jessica have to find the equivalent of an annual salary every year.

The money is used to help Angus progress, but if his treatments are not consistent, then for every two steps forward, his development will take three steps back.

David said: “This isn’t about linear progression with each year bringing new skills that will be retained by Angus for life.

“The skills he acquires need to be maintained through physio and speech and feeding therapy or they will wither and be lost.

“We need, therefore, to support Angus’ progress but we are also conscious that the moment we stop driving forward he will slip backwards.

“Our mission as parents is consequently more vital, more crucial, and more daunting and never gives us a moment to rest.”

With a view of topping up the funding pot, David is now planning to tackle the Colchester Half Marathon, but he wants a large group to do it alongside him.

After all, the more that take part in aid of Angus, the more likely it is he could one-day reach his true potential and change his mum and dad’s lives once more.

“So much has been raised for Angus already but nearly all of it has been spent giving him every bit of support up until now,” said David.

“Looking ahead he needs more help to achieve the future his family and therapists know is possible.

“So, this year I am running the Colchester Half Marathon to raise money to help Angus achieve his full potential.

“If you’d like to get involved please drop me a line and together we can battle the blisters and bunions for a delightful little boy’s future.”

To take part email degrocott@gmail.com or to find out more information and to donate visit facebook.com/goteamangus or just4children.org/team-angus.