RESIDENTS can now borrow a new range of equipment to get active from libraries across the county.

Find Your Active, a campaign by Active Essex, has teamed up with The Blueprint to a Circular Economy Project and the Essex Library Service to loan free equipment to get residents active.

The £5,000 additional funding from Find Your Active sees new items — including basketball hoops, football kits and more — added to the current Essex Library of Things stock.

Louise McKinlay, Essex County Council deputy leader said: “I am thrilled to see more stock being added to the Essex Library of Things.

“Not only does this service support our residents, but it also encourages them to visit their local libraries, which play a pivotal role in our communities.

“We hope the new stock helps residents to get active and pick up a new hobby.”

The Essex Library of Things launched in September 2021 and 247 library members have since requested to borrow items.

Residents can borrow items free of charge from Essex libraries, including Clacton, as well as the mobile library service.

The service is funded by The Blueprint to a Circular Economy Project, which is led by Essex County Council and has a total budget of 5.6 million euros, 3.8 million of which were provided by the European Regional Development Fund via the Interreg France England programme.

The new equipment will help families across the county to get active and encourage healthy living across Essex communities.

The service will also help to reduce waste by encouraging residents to borrow, return and share items, instead of purchasing products, using them once and sending them to landfill.

Malcolm Buckley, Essex County councillor responsible for waste reduction and recycling, said: “The Essex Library of Things has already successfully reduced waste in landfill across the county.

“We look forward to residents trying out the new stock and sharing equipment amongst their community.”

Find out more about the Essex Library of Things and start borrowing today at loveessex.org/libraryofthings.