THE boyfriend of a pregnant woman left frightened after a “kleptomaniac” stole their £10 wind chime says they are now exploring better ways to protect themselves.

Krasimir Avramov, 32, has lived in Wellesley Road, Clacton, with his girlfriend, 26, since last June, but his experience of the area has not been the most positive.

Previously, bicycles and an electric bike worth thousands of pounds were snatched from outside the community support worker’s home.

The latest theft took place on Monday when a bald man wearing a chain walked into their front garden before looking through a window and gently knocking on the door.

In CCTV footage seen by the Gazette, the thief then casually unhooks a wind chime from Mr Avramov’s fence as he leaves the scene.

“I realised straight away he was there because I watched my Ring doorbell camera as I did not know the person coming to my front door,” he said.

“I am not very happy, he scared my pregnant girlfriend because she was there at the time, the front door was open and he looked at her on the sofa as she watched TV.

“I don’t think he knew what he was going to do there, but he might be a kleptomaniac who was there to steal anything just for the thrill of it.

“I am just glad he didn’t do something more stupid, like getting into the house when I was not there.”

Due to the ordeal leaving his girlfriend worried, Mr Avramov has now said the couple have decided to put in place more suitable security precautions.

He has also published CCTV footage of the theft on social media in a bid to warn others in the area to remain vigilant.

He added: “My initial reaction was ‘what the hell?’ and ‘why is he on my property?’ but I have not reported it to the police because nothing of value was stolen.

“Someone said on Facebook on my post that they know the person and he is a guy who recently got out of prison.

“The wind chime cost £10 from Amazon, but what if he saw something else which he might come back later to get? We are now figuring out a way to protect ourselves.”