A BUSINESSMAN has raised more than £2,000 for a charity that helps men with prostate cancer.
Craig Newnes of Frinton is the managing director of CGN restaurants and walked everyday in March to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK.
Mr Newnes efforts resulted in him covering more than 50 miles during the month.
He said: “I am so pleased and proud to have completed the challenge in March - even though it was exhausting at times completing over 50 miles powerwalking in the month.
“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has sponsored me including my family, friends, staff and managers.
“One in eight men will suffer prostate cancer in their lifetime and my dad also suffered from this awful cancer.”
Mr Newnes tracked his progress on a peleton machine for proof of mileage, the walk was for Prostate Cancer UK’s ‘March the Month’ campaign.
Thousands of people have raised money and Mr Newnes ranked eight in the country in a remarkable display.
He added: “I hope this money will help fund lifesaving research and support services for men and their families affected by the disease.”
