A HISTORIC landmark is set to reopen its doors as it embarks on a new season of art.
As a navigation mark and early form of lighthouse, the Naze Tower is grade two star listed by Historic England for unique architectural interest.
Spectacular views of coastal Essex can be enjoyed from the top and the Naze Tower is now popular as a heritage and cultural attraction housing an art gallery, museum and café.
A spokesperson for the Naze tower said: “Each season we put on three art exhibitions which change with the seasons and our aim is to showcase the amazing artistic talent in the Eastern region.
“The art gallery is over six floors in the Naze Tower so there is always plenty to see and choose from if you are thinking of buying art.
“At the same time as treating yourself, friends or family to something special and handmade you also help support our region’s artists and with the maintenance costs of this historic building.”
Attendees of the spring exhibition can expect work by more than twenty artists on show.
Returning to the Naze Tower are Natalie Huntsman and Daisy Courtauld who both have solo one floor shows.
The tower doors will reopen on Friday, April 1 from 10am to 5pm until October 31, the spring exhibition will end on June 12.
Tickets can be bought at the tower or by visiting nazetower.co.uk
