A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office, with around half of the Tendring district included in the affected area.
This is set to be in place from midnight on Friday (April 1) until about 10am on the same day.
Clacton, Frinton, Harwich and Walton-on-the-Naze are just some of the areas included in the warning, which covers most of the coastline in the Tendring district.
Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus, and train services.
Plus, people are being told to be cautious when walking as the conditions will lead to icy surfaces leaving the potential for injuries from slips and falls.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) March 31, 2022
Snow and ice across the far southeast of England
Friday 0000 – 1000
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/hIV6Xm0bI6
In a statement on the weather warning as a whole, the Met Office said: "A band of rain, sleet and snow is expected to affect parts of east and southeast England during Friday morning.
"For many this will fall as rain and sleet though away from coasts and particularly over any higher ground in Kent there is a chance this will fall as snow with some 1-2 cm of snow possible for a few spots.
"Wind borne snow and sleet is likely to affect visibility on roads, adding to the difficult driving conditions. Any snow will melt later Friday morning."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here