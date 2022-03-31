TWO businesses have teamed up to in an effort to boost a small charity which supports families.

Peeps charity was set up four years ago to help those in the UK touched by Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy (HIE), helping children suffering from the condition which affects the brain.

Clacton Pier and Mike Vincent and Son Estate Agents have decided to get together to back Peeps.

Chris Vincent said his family had received help from Peeps HIE and they wanted to give something back.

He said: “It is a lesser-known charity which is close to our heart, and it is vital that more people get to hear about.

“We approached the pier and asked if they would join us by turning their lighting yellow and they agreed immediately. We are grateful to them for coming on board.”

Mike Vincent and Son Estate and Letting Agents in Station Road is donating £100 for every instruction received throughout April, which will be paid on completion.

Clacton Pier will be turning its outside lighting yellow to help raise awareness.

Hypoxic-Ischaemic Encephalopathy involves a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain and occurs before, during, or shortly after labour.

It can also happen in older children and can cause injury to the brain. Events can be completely unexpected and traumatic and affect around four in 1,000 babies.

Elliot Ball, director of Clacton Pier, said: “When Chris told us about this condition and the charity, we were more than happy to get involved in raising awareness. It is just the type of event we use our lighting to highlight.”

The pier will be lit up in yellow on Monday, April 4, the charity’s national awareness day.

For more information visit clactonpier.co.uk.