THIS Easter, shop windows will see an invasion of cute animals with the launch of a bunny hunt.

The event will be at Brightlingsea town centre and will see 24 ceramic rabbits placed on windows to mark the occasion.

The rabbits were decorated by Lucy Mellow-Weaver of Pink Parrot Pottery, an art studio in Great Bentley.

Lucy said: “Keen bunny hunters can purchase a map from Little Boat Gifts in New Street, Brightlingsea, then follow the trail to find each location.

“Once they have spotted all 24, entries can be returned and placed into a prize draw to win an Easter craft kit.”

The hunt has been launched as a fundraiser for the Brightlingsea-based charity, Porridge and Pens, Ghana.

The charity was formed by Brightlingsea resident Jemma Williams, after spending her gap year in the town of Kumasi, Ghana and realising the need for food and education for many of the local children.

Jemma returned to England and started fundraising, eventually raising enough money to create the Brightlingsea Academy which now hosts over 250 children and provides employment for 23 members of staff.

The charity has grown considerably since its beginnings, now also providing other support in the area including the Girl Power Project which supports young women with further education and day-to-day living.

Last year, as a nod to the town's landmark Bateman's Tower, Lucy hid mini ceramic towers around the town as a Lockdown activity to provide entertainment over the Easter break.

The Tower Trail raised over £450 for the charity and a further £200 through sales of the towers which was shared between other local charities.

Lucy added: “My hope is to bring people back into the High Street, visiting and supporting local shops and businesses, as well as raising money for charity and providing some Easter fun.”

Bunny Hunt maps can be purchased from Little Boat gifts for £3 which includes a location log sheet and badge. Additional badges can be purchased for £2 each with proceeds going to the charity.

The hunt will take place from April 1 to 16.

Further information can be found at facebook.com/brightlingseabunnyhunt or by calling 07738258131.