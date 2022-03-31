HEARTFELT tributes have been paid to a young boy who died at school.

Ryan Heffernan-Surplice, 12, died on Monday after the emergency at Shoeburyness High School. The cause of death is unknown.

More than £13,000 has already been raised by friends and well-wishers for the family of the young boy, after an online fundraising page was set up by family friend Charlene Mullaly.

The Echo understands that the family hope that some of the money will go towards a memorial bench at Shoebury Park, ideally at the spot where he used to go fishing.

Ryan spent much of his childhood at the park, fishing, in the skatepark, and in the playground.

The fundraising page reads: “Ryan was a 12-year-old kindhearted, happy, full of life young boy. Monday morning he left for school healthy and happy saying “I love you” to his family, this was the last thing he said to them.

“I am deeply saddened by what has happened as I know many are shocked and upset.

So I thought we could all get together and help raise money so that he can have the best send-off, and to help the family have the time they need in order to heal with spending quality time supporting his two sisters, in memory of Ryan.”

Rosaline Frend posted: “We are the grandparents of one of Ryan’s school year and it is heartbreaking that something like this could happen to such a lovely lad, our hearts go out to his family and friends.”

Charlotte Dickenson added: “Absolutely heartbreaking.

“Thoughts are with his family & friends at this horrible time. Rest in perfect peace.”

Essex Police have reassured parents that no weapon was involved in Ryan’s death.

Police, medics and an air ambulance attended and officers remained at the school on Monday to offer support to children and staff.

If you would like to make a donation to Ryan’s online memorial page, go to bit.

ly/387ofJf