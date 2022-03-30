A SINGER appeared on an ITV show as part of a group to perform as a global superstar.
Jared Richter, 31, of Holland-on-Sea is a karaoke host known professionally as Maximo.
He appeared on the Saturday, March 26 edition of ITV’s Starstruck performing as Justin Timberlake with two other team members.
Jared said: “It was a great honour to sing as Justin Timberlake, I’ve always been a massive fan and was very excited for the opportunity.
“When I was in school I used to practice singing his Justified album all the time, I really like the tone of his voice and how cool he is as an artist.”
Jared was very complimentary of his teammates Gathan Cheema and Ryan Hunter.
He added: “The lads were really inspirational to be around, they helped me relax when it got hectic and grounded me when I felt overwhelmed.”
He was also appreciative of the judges who were very complimentary, especially Adam Lambert who said Jared had Justin Timberlake’s tone.
As part of Team Justin, Jared competed against singers performing as Miley Cyrus, Amy Winehouse and Lionel Richie.
You can catch the episode of Starstruck on ITV Hub now and follow Jared via facebook.com/maximosings.
