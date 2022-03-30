PRIMARY school pupils are marking the Queen’s platinum jubilee by planting trees in the hopes of improving the environment.
Children attending Holland Park Primary School, Clacton, will plant 250 trees donated by The Woodland Trust.
The children have will plant these trees throughout this week while learning about the environment in class.
Joanne Hall, a learning support assistant and forest school practitioner at the school said:
“Our deputy headteacher Andrea Blyth liaised with the Woodland Trust to set this up.
“It has been a group effort with Andrea, headteacher Matthew Moseley, groundsman Keith Walker and myself working with the children.”
The whole school is involved in this project, separated by age group. Each class will be responsible for looking after the sapling once the tree is planted
As a learning support assistant for year three, Joanne has overseen science lessons in which pupils have been learning about biodiversity, types of soil and have conducted field experiments.
Joanne added: “We did our first plant on Monday and as much as it is to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, it’s also for the children’s benefit.
“We have been cooped up inside for two years and getting some fresh air is a great way to boost their mental health.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here