A THREE-VEHICLE horror crash on a busy bypass resulted in casualties having to be rushed to hospital after being rescued by firefighters.

Police officers, fire crews and paramedics leapt into action yesterday morning after receiving reports of a shocking incident on the A133 near Weeley and Clacton.

The rush-hour smash, which occurred at about 7.50am near the Bentley Road overbridge, involved a car, van, and lorry and partially blocked the main road.

Essex Police then decided to completely close off the four-mile long bypass between the Weeley and Progress Way roundabouts, then also the Little Clacton roundabout.

Following the incident two people, including one with serious injuries, found themselves trapped and in need of urgent assistance and medical attention.

After a 40-minute recovery mission, fire crews from Weeley, Clacton and Colchester were able to free the casualties using specialist hydraulic equipment.

They were subsequently taken to hospital for further treatment by paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: “Our control team was called by the ambulance service following an incident on the A133 Weeley to Clacton at 8.06pm.

“The casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service before firefighters made the scene safe and requested the Highways England to clear the spilled fuel.”

Following the devastating crash, traffic congestion started to build on the bypass in both directions towards Clacton and Weeley resulting in traffic chaos.

Motorists lucky enough to not be caught-up in the congestion, described as “gridlocked” by some eyewitnesses, were urged to avoid the area.

The roads are understood to have remained closed for at least four hours after the smash before the vehicles were eventually recovered.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we need anyone who saw anything or has dash cam footage to contact us.

If you have any information you can submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the Live Chat button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

“You can also call us on 101 quoting incident number 163 of March 30 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”