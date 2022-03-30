A BUMPER line-up of events is shaping up across Tendring, in a boost for residents, businesses and tourists alike.

Kick-started with the Illuminate Festival in Historic Harwich last week Friday, March 25, the calendar has something for everyone over the next few months.

April will see the return of the Corbeau Seats motor rally forming the first round of the British Rally Championship.

This year sees the introduction of a new twilight stage on day one along Clacton seafront, as well as the usual stages and two spectator areas around the rest of Tendring.

Alex Porter, Tendring councillor responsible for leisure and tourism said: “We have some amazing, top-class events going on this year – with these just some of the highlights, each of which has more going on around it and all of which are free for people to enjoy.”

The Women's Tour went through Clacton in October 2021

Meanwhile it was announced earlier this week that a round of the Tour Series will hit the streets of Clacton on May 19, seeing pro cyclists take on laps of the town centre in a fast-paced and viewer-friendly event.

In the height of the summer it will be all eyes to the skies for the return of the Clacton Airshow with a full throttle programme.

Now in its 29th year the Airshow is taking place over between August 25 and 26.

It will be twilight flights on day one, and ongoing negotiations with the Red Arrows about appearing on both days.

The RAF display team has included the event on its initial calendar for the year.

The Red Arrows flypast replaced the cancelled airshow last year

Mr Porter added: “It’s important that we don’t lose sight of what these events bring to our district.

“Not only are they fantastic spectacles for our own residents to enjoy, but they support the visitor economy by encouraging tourists to Tendring where they can spend money in our local businesses too.

“You can keep up to date on what’s on, whether a Tendring Council event or other local activities, by downloading the LoveTendring app and following our social media channels, both the council’s and the Essex Sunshine Coast too.”

The LoveTendring app is free to download on both Apple and Android devices.