Snow and sleet are set to fall across the county tonight, according to weather experts.
Essex Weather Centre also says temperatures will be falling through the day and it will be feeling much colder.
It comes after last week's mini heatwave which saw the mercury rising across many parts of the country.
A spokesman for Essex Weather Centre said: "It's mostly cloudy, but dry this morning. Rain will be arriving from the north this afternoon, clearing to sleet and snow showers overnight.
"It will be feeling much colder with temperatures falling through the day with highs of eight degrees."
READ MORE >>>
- Police seize drugs in Rayleigh arrests
- Police called to Southchurch Hall Gardens over magnet fishing
It also comes after the county's weather centre had warned last Saturday would be the final day of the nice weather.
The change in weather has at least diminished the risk of air pollution, with levels expected to be largely low this week.
Last week, a warning was in place across Essex due to 'very high' levels of pollution.
People were urged to avoid busy roads and being outside at 'peak' travel times.
Looking ahead to April, temperatures are expected to recover to average levels in the first days of the month, which looks set to be “less settled” and more changeable overall, forecaster Craig Snell told PA.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here