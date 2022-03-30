TENDRING council has condemned the actions of Russia in Ukraine as the conflict continues.
The authority unanimously passed a motion at its meeting on Tuesday, March 29, showing its solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
In his opening remarks to the meeting Tendring Council chairman Jeff Bray praised the positive response from right across the district in support of the people of Ukraine.
Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader said: “We all know how appalling the situation is there.
“We already have numbers of people arriving in Essex and this district, and I’m hugely impressed by the humanity shown by the people here.”
Councillors from different political groups spoke in favour of the motion.
It is the first full council meeting since the invasion began more than a month ago.
In full the motion reads: “Tendring District Council unreservedly condemns the unprovoked aggression of Russia in invading Ukraine and stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and supports the British Government in its diplomatic and economic measures against the Russian State.”
Mr Stock added: “We have done this before here, with the Kindertransport when the people of Harwich opened their hearts to people fleeing a similar situation some 80 years ago – a situation we probably never thought we would see again.
“It is little things like this motion that build up to something much better.”
