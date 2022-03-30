TRAFFIC is building after police closed a busy bypass following a nasty rush-hour crash.
The A133 bypass near Weeley was left partially blocked due to a crash near the Bentley Road overbridge, between B1033 and Progress Way.
As a result, there are now northbound queues of motorists back to Little Clacton and southbound congestion back to Colchester Road at the Weeley roundabout.
Essex Police officers have now decided to close the entire bypass between the Weeley roundabout and the Progress Way roundabout.
UPDATE - Weeley–A133 blocked by an accident near the Bentley Rd overbridge – police have closed the road between the Weeley roundabout and Progress Way roundabout at Little Clacton. Delays on B1441 Clacton Rd between Weeley and Little Clacton as drivers find alternative routes.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) March 30, 2022
More information as we get it.
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our court and crime newsletter here.
Stay up to date with traffic and travel news across Essex by joining our Facebook group. Click here to sign up.
Keep up to date with all the latest crime and court news with our dedicated Facebook page.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter
For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.
Have you got a story for us? Contact our newsdesk on gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.com.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here