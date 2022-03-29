A CHARITY that supports stroke survivors and their families following the life changing incident is set to host a spring fair.
The Tendring Specialist Stroke Services will host the event at its therapy centre in Holland-on-Sea.
The charity supports patients with a range of therapies, including physiotherapy, social and emotional support.
Rosemary Garrey, director of operations at Tendring Specialist Stroke Services said: “It is vital that people who experience stroke have ongoing therapeutic support to maintain their health and support their journey to independence and acceptance.
“Following a recent act of vandalism and theft, the charity suffered financially, however the team would like to thank the community for rallying round and supporting with donations and kindness.”
The fair will raise vital fund for the charity and is an opportunity to visit the centre and meet the team.
Stalls will include the Tendring Specialist Stroke Services café, a plant stall, bakery stall, book stall, the famous bottle stall with 300 prizes to be won, the face painting stall and the Grand Jubilee Raffle to be drawn on Wednesday, June 1.
Doors will open from 10am to 1pm on Saturday, April 30.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here