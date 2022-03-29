AFTER a two-year break, an exciting racing event is set to hit the town with support from the council.

Chelmsford Motor Club will bring the Corbeau Seats Rally Tendring and Clacton on the weekend of Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, supported by Tendring Council and Essex County Council.

The closed road car rally which raises funds for charities will join the prestigious British Rally Championship for the first time as opening round of this year’s championship, a first for the area.

A spokesperson for the rally said: “Clacton is at the heart of the rally across the weekend as it’s where the service area is, from the pier down towards the Martello Tower.

A promotional shot for the rally in Clacton

“This will be where organisers and crew gather before the rally and return to service during the three loops of special stages in the Tendring countryside on Sunday.”

There is an exciting entry list of cars and competitors from modern turbocharged four-wheel drive cars with incredible acceleration through to a historic, original Mini.

Several previous rally and championship winners are among this year’s cohort.

The spokesperson added: “On the evening of Saturday 23rd April there will be live action in Clacton itself, using a new stage which will run on the promenade below Marine Parade East starting at 6pm.

“It will drop-down to the promenade near the Connaught Gardens area and finish a few hundred metres before the pier.

Cars will hope to leave a trail like this at the rally

“There is no charge for this viewing area, where spectators will be able to look down from the clifftop and watch the cars pass in front of them.”

On Sunday there will be two dedicated spectator areas, with facilities including catering, toilets and programme sales.

These will be at Ship Hill, Bradfield and Wick Road, Great Bentley with a charge per car, per location, inclusive of passengers.

After successful events in 2018 and 2019, an exciting weekend awaits in Clacton.

For more information visit corbeauseatsrally.co.uk.