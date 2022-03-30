MORE than 4,000 university students who missed out on a traditional graduation because of the pandemic are finally being given their moment in the spotlight

The University of Essex is holding several Spring Graduation ceremonies throughout the week which are expected to attract hordes of proud graduates and their families.

The events are for students who should have celebrated their achievements in July 2020 and 2021 but were unable to due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

In total, the Wivenhoe Park campus will play host to 15 ceremonies over five days for students who have completed courses in a range of subjects.

On Monday, human rights and business graduates took to the stage of the Ivor Crewe Lecture Hall, while yesterday it was the turn of sociology and philosophy pupils.

Families even travelled from more than 140 different countries in order to be part of the celebrations.

Prof Anthony Forster, vice chancellor of the University of Essex, was on hand during the first two ceremonies to give the graduates their long-awaited certificates.

He said: “It was painful for us to have to delay the graduation ceremonies, so we are so pleased they can now, once again, take place.

“Graduation really is the absolute high point of our academic year and we have waited a long time to be able to host these ceremonies.

“We are truly proud of our students’ achievements and are absolutely delighted that we can finally celebrate together.

“On behalf of the university, I would like to congratulate you on the successful award of your degree.

“I truly hope you’ve left the university with fond memories of your time here.”

Banking and Finance student Eleanor Bennett was pleased to finally graduate but said it was a bittersweet feeling for her.

“On one hand I feel glad and satisfied because it’s recognition of all of the hard work I have put in during my time at Essex,” she added.

“However, I will miss the university and the time I have had here at Essex immensely; graduation finalises the ending of this experience, which is saddening.

“Although, I know Essex will always have its doors open to me.”

Gurhan Gurses, BSc Sports Performance and Coaching student, added: “It sure feels great to celebrate and share this special moment with our family, friends and loved ones even after a little bit of postponement.

"We all worked hard for years and now it is time to enjoy and to make new steps forward.

"I loved my time at Essex and am grateful for the doors that it opened for me. I wish all graduates a happy day. We deserve this.”