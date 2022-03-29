A PROMINENT landscape painter will be hosting a solo exhibition in town.
David Downes will be showing his Skies and Light in Constable’s England at NaviStitch in Manningtree's High Street.
This will be David’s second solo show in town after a highly successful exhibition at Snape Maltings Concert Hall last summer.
Starting from this Wednesday, visitors will be able to enjoy 25 new works which are a reflection on living in John Constable's England.
David said: "It’s a 21st century take with a combination of scenery and skies, shown through the lens of autistic middle-aged man who became a dad for the first time in 2020.
"I have the ability to visualise light and detail with the pen, to imagine it and explore it. Light and the expression of it is everything to my art.
"It is very challenging and continues to challenge artists as it has done for centuries."
Sam Luxford, owner of NaviStitch, said: ‘We’re delighted to be having David Downes exhibiting with us.
"We are keen to support artists who live in the area and feedback from customers is that people love to see art showing local scenes."
The solo exhibition will run until next Saturday (April 9) from 10am to 4pm.
Visit daviddownes.co.uk and navistitch.com.
