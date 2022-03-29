A KIND brother is raising funds to support his sister’s family after the worsening condition of his brother-in-law.

Jack Meadows, 19, of Walton is supporting his brother-in-law Nathan O’Leary, of Clacton, after a combination of illnesses have left him wheelchair bound.

Nathan was taken into critical care for pneumonia, sepsis and diabetic keto acidosis in October 2019, and in the years since his condition has only worsened.

Jack and Havana

Jack said: “Nathan is 30 and has had type one diabetes since he was 19, when he went into hospital it was pretty bad and people didn’t think he would make it.

“Now he is wheelchair bound and has to watch everything he eats, it’s been really hard on us as a family because he can’t be a father in the same way as before.”

Jack’s sister Lauren O’Leary, 29, has taken up the mantle of primary carer for Nathan and their two children Parker, 3, and Havana, 2.

As she cannot drive, Jack has taken up the responsibility of driving the family around and started a GoFundMe for Lauren’s driving lessons.

Lauren and Nathan

Jack added: “Lauren was a dog groomer and wanted to start her own business but that has been put on hold.

“She’s adjusted well to the situation but things are still really hard, Nathan needs such specific care and with two young children it can get really difficult.”

Nathan was wheelchair bound due to a compromised immune system and his diabetes causing diabetic neuropathy.

He now needs help to go to the toilet and his food and medication have to be monitored heavily to make sure he has the correct diet to manage his diabetes.

Parker, Havana and Lauren out for a walk

Jack said: “Before Jack’s condition worsened he was a mechanic and a very hard worker.

“He always has a smile on his face and would help anyone whenever he could, he is a great father as well.

“It pains me to see them struggle like this, taxi fees are so high and they have to use them up to six times a week.

“Every donation is greatly appreciated and would go a long way in helping them.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/36XOuBe.